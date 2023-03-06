The General: RJ Taylor leads Grand Blanc to second straight SVL title

GRAND BLANC, MICH. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc's RJ Taylor is like the conductor of an orchestra and the offense he creates makes some sweet music.
"Just watch him play," said Tae Boyd, Grand Blanc senior forward. "Everybody sees what he does. He does a little bit of everything."
Bobcats Tory Jackson added, "He's a warrior, a fighter. He's a battler man. He'll do anything to win."
Taylor's unselfishness was built into him.
His dad, Bob Taylor, was the coach of Oakland women's and Northwood men's basketball teams for over 20 years.
Taylor's Mom, Kristen, played college basketball at Oakland University.
His sister Ellie took the court at Northwood and his other older sister Maizie is playing for Timberwolves right now.
"Growing up in Midland, I had a lot of great times. I give credit to my sisters from showing me the right way to do things. Growing up with them has been a blessing," Taylor explains.
Taylor's upbringing prepared him to be the unquestioned leader for the Bobcat's on and off the court.
"It's a blessing to have that guy go into the locker-room speak to the team before I speak to them."
Jackson also says Taylor is a pillar in the Grand Blanc community.
"The kids love him, we're going to have to get this man the key to the city of something," said Jackson.
RJ may be having his jersey hang in the Grand Blanc rafters.
During his career he's already been:
SVL MVP
3x 1st-team All-SVL Conference
2x AP 1st-team All-State
State champion
Michigan Player of the Year (awarded by D Zone)
Michigan Class of 2023 Player of the Year (awarded by PrepHoops)
Michigan Division 1 MVP (awarded by BankHoops)
Grand Blanc’s All-time leader in assists and points
He hopes another trip to the Breslin is in his future.