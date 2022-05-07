 Skip to main content
The Spirit sign 2021 fourth round pick Joey Willis

SAGINAW, MICH. (WJRT) - The Spirit added more talent to the roster, Saginaw signed 2021 fourth round pick Joey Willis.

“We had him ranked as a first-round pick going into the 2021 Draft, so we selected McNamara in the first-round last year, in our mind, we are adding another first round pick to our lineup," said Spirit manager Dave Drinkill.

“He’s a competitor,” said Spirit Head Coach Chris Lazary. “He has a ton of speed.  Joey makes a lot of plays and has a high hockey IQ, great teammate, he is all the things that we look for in a player.”
 
Willis will wear number 14 this upcoming season. 

