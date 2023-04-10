Third period surge lifts Spirit over Firebirds, 6-3, in game 7

SAGINAW, MICH. (WJRT) - After being up two goals going into the third period, the Spirit saw their lead erased by two quick goals from the Firebirds in game seven of the first round of the OHL playoffs.
Saginaw would roar back.
The Spirit scored straight three goals to the end the game victorious, 6-3, and capture their first game seven win in franchise history.
"I can think of any sport or any activity that I've ever done that had the atmosphere of this series," said Spirit's Mitchell Smith. "I feel a lot of the boys are going to have trouble sleeping tonight and I'm definitely going to be one of them."