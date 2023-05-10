Three Rams sign letters of intent for football and wrestling

MONTROSE, MICH. (WJRT) - Three Montrose Rams are on their way to a college campus.
Daxton Looney is going to be wrestling at Adrian while Chase Carrasco and Jerrold Atwell are on their way to play football at Alma.
Before putting pen to paper, these three reflected about their time at Montrose.
"It meant the world to me," said Looney. "I've grown up here. Have all my friends are here. My family's here. It's just been awesome."
Atwell added, "Means a lot. It's you see all the community come together and watch and cheer for us. And it's just the best thing to look forward to Friday Night Lights were the highlight of my years."
"Since I've been a kid this has been a dream," said Carrasco on signing with Alma. "All the adversity I've faced, you know, getting injured up power transferring here. It's kind of just a lifelong dream to be able to put the pen to the paper."