Three Spirit and two Firebirds get drafted into the NHL

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - The NHL Draft concluded with three Spirit and two Firebirds finding new homes.
The Spirit's Pavel Mintyukov was selected 10th overall by the Anaheim Ducks, he is Saginaw's highest drafted player since Cole Perfetti in 2020.
Spirit center Matyas Sapovaliv went in the second round to the Vegas number 48 overall.
In the 5th round, Saginaw prospect Petr Hauser was the 141st pick by New Jersey.
The Firebirds Gavin Hayes was the first Flint player to hear his named called, he was selected 66th overall in the third round by Chicago.
Hayes teammate Amadeus Lombardi will be making a quick trip down I-75, the Red Wings picked the center in the fourth round.