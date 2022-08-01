Tommy Szczepanski will attend Virginia Tech after not agreeing to salary with Royals

ESSEXVILLE, MICH. (WJRT) - What a month it was has been for Essexville-Garber's Tommy Szczepanski.
He decommited from Michigan after Eric Bakich left for Clemson, then he was drafted by the Kansas Royals in the 19th round, a dream come true.
But, it left Tommy with a major decision.
After not agreeing on a salary with the Royals, the pitcher opened his recruitment and will be attending Virginia Tech.
"It's a sense of relief, obviously a lot of pressure went into it," said Szczepanski. "I'm a big believer in God's plan. So, it came time to make a decision I was happy and now it's ready to go time."
Szczepanski also said he plans to re-enter the MLB draft in 2024.
"I feel like me going to college polishing up and preparing myself. Hopefully, I'll make that number even higher," said the former Essexville-Garber pitcher.