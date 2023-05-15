Tory Jackson resigns from Grand Blanc, becomes new head coach at Detroit C.C.

GRAND BLANC, MICH. (WJRT) - Tory Jackson will not return Grand Blanc for his second-year.
Jackson accepted a job at Detroit Catholic Central to become their new head coach.
Jackson says money did play a factor in his decision and the cost of living in Grand Blanc did not match his salary.
"I cried. I struggled with the decision. But ultimately knew it was the right decision," said Jackson. "Instead of staying there and settling, I've decided to make a tough decision and do what's best for my family."
In his first season at Grand Blanc, Jackson led the D1 State semifinals where they lost to Cass Tech in overtime.
This marks the second-year in a row, Grand Blanc will be looking for a new head coach.
Mike Thomas, who led the Bobcats to their first state championship, resigned and became the head coach at East Kentwood.