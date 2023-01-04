Tory Jackson's energy providing championship spark for Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, MICH. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc head coach Tory Jackson said during a timeout against North Farmington, "Fellas we can't win a championship if we depend on, 'that's my fault.' No more!"
Jackson wants the Bobcats to play as a team.
A couple minutes after the timeout, Grand Blanc senior guard RJ Taylor took a charge and Jackson exploded with excitement and emotion.
"That what I do, that's who I am," said Jackson. "That's who I was as a player; passionate."
Jackson played at Saginaw Buena Vista where he won two state championships.
So, the first year coach knows a thing or two about winning.
Grand Blanc has dropped two straight games, to North Farmington and Brother Rice, Jackson wants the the team to get about to their identity.
"We got to continue to play together. We don't have 10 top 10 All-American guys or national Gatorade player of the years," said Jackson. "We don't have that so we have to do this as a whole, a group."