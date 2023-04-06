Trey McKenney named AP D1 Player of the Year, RJ Taylor selected to 1st-team for the 3rd year in a row

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Flint native Trey McKenney is only a sophomore, but his game is beyond his years.
The 5-foot-5 guard averaged 25.5 points and 11 boards a game this season.
For his effort, Trey was named the AP division one player of the year.
McKenney led Orchard Lakes St. Mary's to the Final Four this past season.
Grand Blanc super-star guard RJ Taylor is one of the best player ever to lace them up for the Bobcats.
RJ capped his historic run at Grand Blanc with his 3rd straight trip to the D1 Final Four.
He also became the program's all-time career scoring and assist leader.
For the 3rd year in a row, RJ was selected to the AP D1 All-State 1st-team.
"Definitely surreal to know for three straight years I can accomplish that," said Taylor. "I think it's a testament to winning, playing the toughest schedule in the state. At the end of the day, winning and making it to the Breslin. I think without winning you can't really do much."