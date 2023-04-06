Trey McKenney named AP D1 Player of the Year, RJ Taylor selected to 1st-team for the 3rd year in a row

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan... Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 6.6 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&