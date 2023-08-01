Trey McKenney takes unofficial visit to MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint native Trey McKenney has been all over the country this summer from training with NBA players to national AAU tournaments.
But, his biggest trip may have been to East Lansing.
McKenney took an unofficial visit to Michigan State.
The Orchard Lake St. Mary's junior has been on Tom Izzo's radar for while now. MSU offered McKenney a scholarship about a year ago.
As of right now, Trey is the 16th ranked player in the nation by ESPN for the class of 2025 and number one in the state of Michigan.
He holds over 35 D1 college offers.