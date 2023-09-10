Tristan Mattson's last-second field goal helps CMU win thriller against New Hampshire

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Tristan Mattson kicked a 47-yard field goal to help Central Michigan win a thriller against New Hampshire, 45-42.
The Chippewas held a 14-point lead with 9:08 remaining in the game, but the Wildcats went a late rally, sparked by running back Dylan Laube, who had 12 catches for 295 yards and three total touchdowns.
CMU quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr. had the best game of his young career, as he threw for 193 yards, ran for another 101 yards, scoring four total touchdowns.
One of the biggest plays of the game came on the final drive for the Chippewas, who decided to go for it on 4th and 1 from the New Hampshire 34-yard line.
"At that point it was like, 'Do you want it?'" Emanuel said.
Emanuel powered forward for four yards, ultimately setting up Mattson, a Clarkston native, trying for his first career field goal at the collegiate level, to win the game.
"That was [my] first game-winner, first college career kick," Mattson said. "It was a great way to start."
Saginaw native and former Heritage Hawk Chris Parker recorded a career-high 124 receiving yards.
Flint native and former Goodrich Martian Tyson Davis had a touchdown grab in the first half.