Two of Mid-Michigan finest are making cases for Miss Basketball Award

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - As the end of the girls basketball season draws closer, debates are starting to happen of who should be Miss Basketball.
For the past four years, the winner has been from Detroit Edison.
Two Mid-Michigan are trying to change that.
Frankenmuth's "Stretch-Four" Lexi Boyke has been recovering from ACL and MCL injuries all season long.
Even in reduced minutes she is averaging a double-double for a top 10 team in the state.
Lexi not only thinks her winning miss basketball would be a great thing for the Frankenmuth community but the entire Tri-Valley.
"There has been a lot of great talent that should've been in the running for Miss Basketball," said Boyke. "Either they were overlooked or they did not get enough attention as they should. So, just by getting this attention, I hope it helps future generations."
There should so also be a Miss Basketball Candidate coming out of Genesee County.
Genesee's Ryleigh Zinn has been a model of consistency all of her four-years for the Wolves.
This season is no different, Zinn's nick-name should be the swiss-army knife.
She is putting up 22 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks a game.
This is coming with wins too, Genesee hasn't lost a GAC game this season.