...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM
EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the south
with gusts up to 35 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 1 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 2 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 AM EST Tuesday
with the largest waves expected around 5 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Two of Mid-Michigan finest are making cases for Miss Basketball Award

Frankenmuth's Lexi Boyke and Genesee's Ryleigh Zinn

Miss Basketball Candidates?

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - As the end of the girls basketball season draws closer, debates are starting to happen of who should be Miss Basketball.

For the past four years, the winner has been from Detroit Edison.

Two Mid-Michigan are trying to change that.

Frankenmuth's "Stretch-Four" Lexi Boyke has been recovering from ACL and MCL injuries all season long.

Even in reduced minutes she is averaging a double-double for a top 10 team in the state.

Lexi not only thinks her winning miss basketball would be a great thing for the Frankenmuth community but the entire Tri-Valley.

"There has been a lot of great talent that should've been in the running for Miss Basketball," said Boyke. "Either they were overlooked or they did not get enough attention as they should. So, just by getting this attention, I hope it helps future generations."

There should so also be a Miss Basketball Candidate coming out of Genesee County.

Genesee's Ryleigh Zinn has been a model of consistency all of her four-years for the Wolves.

This season is no different, Zinn's nick-name should be the swiss-army knife.

She is putting up 22 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks a game.

This is coming with wins too, Genesee hasn't lost a GAC game this season.

