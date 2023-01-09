UM's Corum returns, Morris, Schoonmaker and Smith enter NFL Draft

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - One of the biggest stars in college football is returning to Michigan.
Blake Corum announced on Monday that he will be returning to the Wolverines for his senior season.
Corum was a Heisman contender before he injured his knee against Illinois.
In 2022, Corum ran for 1463 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. He was named the Big Ten's Running Back of the Year and was named 1st Team All-Big Ten.
Other Michigan star players, defensive linemen Mike Morris and Mazi Smith, as well as tight end Luke Schoonmaker, announced they will be leaving Ann Arbor for the NFL.
Morris led the Wolverines with 11 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, despite missing two games with an injury.
Smith totaled 48 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss in 2022.
Both Morris and Smith were recognized as 1st Team All-Big Ten performers. Morris was the Big Ten's Defensive Lineman of the year.
Schoonmaker was one of J.J. McCarthy's favorite targets, finishing second on the team in catches (35) and third in receiving yards (418).