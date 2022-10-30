 Skip to main content
University of Michigan players assaulted by MSU players after the big game

  • Updated
  • 0

Brawl at the Big House after game

ANN ARBOR, Mich.  (WJRT) - Trash talk between Michigan State Spartans players and Michigan Wolverine players in the tunnel after Saturday's rivalry game escalated into a physical altercation.

Video captured of the incident showed several Michigan State players attacking a Michigan player. Following the game, Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said two of his players were assaulted.

The incident is now being investigated by law enforcement.

“University of Michigan Police in partnership with Michigan State University Police and University of Michigan Athletics is actively reviewing footage and investigating the post-game incident. Situations like these, and the safety of the community, are taken very seriously.”

Weekend Anchor and Reporter

Ronnie Dahl is the weekend evening anchor and a reporter for ABC12 News

