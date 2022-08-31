Western conference finals game 7 loss, motivating the Firebirds during training camp

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - The Firebirds game 7 Western conference finals loss against the Spitfires still haunts this team.
"We should've won, we should've won that series," said Flint wing Brennan Othmann.
The bitter taste of defeat is motivating the Birds during training camp.
Othmann was all smiles during the Birds inner-squad Wednesday afternoon.
If the Firebirds record holder for points and goals in the season isn't picked up by the Rangers during their NHL training camp, he has a few goals he wants to reach this season.
"We're going to bring a trophy to the city this year," said Othmann. "We're going to keep the I-75 [divide cup], were going to win the western conference. We want to win everything."
On the management side, head coach and general manager Ted Dent has some tough decisions to make, the Firebirds have to cutdown their roster from 42 to 26 players by this weekend.
"It's really hard," said Dent. "It's probably the hardest part of our job. We love all the kids that are here; they're all great kids. They all work hard and you don't want to have that conversation."