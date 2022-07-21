Wolverines spend day with young Flintstones

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On game days at Michigan, more than 100,000 fans pack the Big House to cheer on their Wolverines.
This Thursday in Flint, kids from the Boys and Girls Club and Flint International Academy were the stars in the spotlight. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team were their biggest fans.
“It means a lot," offensive lineman Olusegun Oluwatimi said. "Because you never know which soul you're going to touch, which kid that you're going to impact to rise above their situation, or just to give him the inspiration for them to be great."
“The team they came in, they treated our kids like they were superstars," said Taurazzi Robinson, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Flint. "They greeted them with a nice tunnel and a rally when they came in the door and made them feel like a million bucks.”
“It's an experience that's going to live on with them for years to come.”
For some young Flintstones, the day began at the Boys & Girls Club, playing catch and planting lettuce bowls with Michigan football players.
“It’s pretty cool," 15-year-old Gabby McKinzie-Dulaney said. "You know, kids who are interested in football get to experience some new football players who do what they might do later in life. It's pretty cool. The kids love it. They've been racing all day, and getting piggyback rides. So it's pretty fun.”
Later in the afternoon is when the real fun began and Harbaugh was the life of the party.
One moment, he was officiating tug of war. The next, he was submerged in the dunk tank.
“Coach Harbaugh man, he's a grown big kid," Oluwatimi said. "That's what he is. You know, he's always energetic. You can tell he really loves this stuff. So, you know, this is what we get to see on a daily basis. And now these kids around the Flint area get to see it.”
Needless to say, the experience was a rewarding one for everybody involved.
"I think it means a lot," McKinzie-Dulaney said. "A lot of kids on YouTube see like, 'Oh, wow. Kids can do this?' And then when it happens to us, it's like, 'Oh, we're not unnoticed.' Kids are happy. It makes them feel good."
“It’s a big reward for us," Michigan defensive lineman Braiden McGregor said. "I mean, just seeing the kids smiles like this right here. I just love it. Being able to get this opportunity is awesome. And I think all of us, the kids, us, coaches, everybody's benefiting today.”