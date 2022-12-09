Students not surprised Saginaw County school administrator won national award

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County school administrator missed out on a great opportunity to see President Joe Biden when he came to mid-Michigan a few weeks ago.
She was busy, out of town, winning a national award, but was still able to make sure the students she has helped get the chance to see the President.
"Overwhelmed, honored, this community has always supported me," says Jenny Geno.
It's been an exciting few weeks for Jenny Geno.
The executive director of career and technical education with the Saginaw Intermediate School District is the 2023 ACTE National Administrator of the Year.
She won the award in Las Vegas, a day after President Joe Biden's visit to SK Siltron in Bay County. We'll get back to the President's visit in a bit.
Students say Geno has a passion for getting them on the right career path.
"I have a strong belief system that you can't make an informed career choice unless you experience it in some fashion and that's what we work to do every day," says Geno.
And programs she spearheads are doing just that, at the Saginaw Career Complex, where students across the county get hands on experience, like Owen Quinnan of Birch Run.
"Through here, the funding that she provided like through my building construction class, it's just amazing," says Quinnan.
Zori Rasco of Heritage High School says Geno has helped put her on this path.
"I want to be a chef at the Saginaw Country Club. She actually helped me get more out of my comfort zone,' says Rasco.
Geno created the Saginaw County Youth Ambassador Program designed to develop peer mentors that promote Saginaw County.
"It was started so we can encourage students to stay in our region," Geno says.
Students like Mia Fahrenbruch of Frankenmuth.
"It truly has brought me into my passion, which is mental health, so I can say without Miss Geno, I would not be where I am today," she says.
Emily Smith of Chesaning is also a Youth Ambassador.
"She just has really provided a lot of great opportunities for all of us," says Smith.
And Luke Premo of Hemlock.
"The way she leads, the way she is passionate about her job," says Premo.
Before she left for Las Vegas and knowing President Biden was coming to Bay County, Geno made sure 75 students got a chance to see him speak.
And take selfies with him. The Administrator of the Year honor Geno received is for a person who has demonstrated leadership in ensuring teacher and student success.
"When I heard she got the award, it was awesome to hear, but at the same time I wasn't surprised," says Premo.
"To me, it's a community award, everybody works together, people say yes here and if it wasn't for such great partnerships, we wouldn't be able to do what we are able to do," says Geno.