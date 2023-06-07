Teach for America launches Michigan retention program

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert Remains in Effect Tonight Through Thursday June 8th... The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has declared Tonight and Thursday June 8th to be an Action Day for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL. The air quality alert is in effect for the following Michigan counties... Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee... Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb... Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe. Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL. It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For further information, please see the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Air Quality Index page on the internet at http://www.deqmiair.org