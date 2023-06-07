Teach for America launches Michigan retention program

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Many school districts across the nation are facing a shortage of teachers in the classrooms.
TeachMichigan, a state-funded program, will invest into the retention of educators in Michigan to combat the struggle.
Teach for America, a national non-profit organization, is a fellowship which primarily recruit teachers to educate in underserved communities. TFA has operated in Detroit Public Schools for 4 years.
With their recent launch of the TeachMichigan initiative, the Detroit chapter is expanding the program to 5 other school districts to better retain teachers.
- Benzie County Central Schools
- Kentwood Public Schools
- Saginaw Public School District
- Sault Ste. Marie Area Public Schools
- Traverse City Area Public Schools
- Detroit charter schools
"Last week we launched the Teach Michigan initiative, which is a statewide 5-year deep investment into the retention and development and ideas of high-performing educators around the state," said Armen Hratchian, TFA Detroit executive director.
The Detroit chapter is looking to not only recruit, but also retain and develop about 700 teachers in Michigan in 5 years - including 60 Saginaw educators within the next 3 years.
"It's all about believing in their agency and and their brilliance to build a better system for their students," said Hratchian.
Dr. Ramont Roberts of Saginaw Public School District says his district struggled with 30 vacancies this school year, so this program is solution-focused.
"This is a second-tiered approach to what we are facing in our profession in terms of the educator shortage which is a crisis," said Roberts.
The program will focus on three groups: early career educators with one to three years of teaching, educators with four or more years of experience who want to pursue National Board Certification, and educators with five or more years of experience who are considering becoming leaders in their school or district.
"It's important that we make certain there are high quality individuals in front of our students, especially students in economically disadvantaged areas," said Roberts.
Armen says the mission is to learn from all of this to strengthen policy and funding at state level so it can be sustained and scaled for all educators across the state.
"Our goal is to bring the resources here and amplify the work that is already being done in the community," said Hratchian.