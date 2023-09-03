The 40th annual Frankenmuth Auto Fest closes out summer's classic car celebrations

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - It's the last big hurrah for the summer for classic car lovers!
The Frankenmuth Auto Fest starts this Friday and runs through Sunday!
This year marks the 40th year of the annual event that always falls on the weekend following Labor Day.
It all kicks off this Friday with pre-registered cars lining up at 7 a.m. in Heritage Park. Gates open to spectators at 9 a.m.
But 5 p.m. Friday night is when the action really heats up with the start of the Big Block Party on Main Street.
If you can't make it out Friday, the event rolls on Saturday and Sunday.
There are fireworks at 9 p.m. Saturday and awards for the cars will be handed out, plus there will be food and vendors.
Stay with ABC12 News, we will be live from Little Bavaria during our special coverage Friday at 7 p.m.