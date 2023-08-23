The Motor City Cruise is hosting an open tryout next month

 Skip to main content
DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Motor City Cruise, the G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons, will be hosting a tryout next month.

The player tryout will be held on Sept. 14 at the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center on Amsterdam Street in Detroit.

The first session will begin at 4:30 p.m. and last until 5:30 p.m. The second session will start at 6 p.m. The tryout is limited to the first 100 people who register.

All tryout participants must pre-register by Friday, Sept. 8, by 5 p.m. Participants also must pay a $250 non-refundable tryout fee.

Members of the Cruise and Pistons front office and coaching staff will be running operations while performing evaluations of all the players who show up.

For more information and to sign up, click on this link. 

