Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values into the upper 90s.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

There's a new way to eat Krispy Kreme's glazed donuts

  • Updated
  • 0
Krispy Kreme is releasing a new donut-infused ice cream.

 Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme's signature glazed doughnuts are now being served in an new way: Creamy ice cream.

"Original Glazed Soft Serve Ice Cream" is a new addition to Krispy Kreme's lineup, made with whole milk and ingredients from the doughnut shop's "proprietary and secret" signature recipe. Restaurants in 10 US cities will sell the ice cream before it is gradually rolled out to other locations.

Customers can order the ice cream in cones, cups and milkshakes. There are a variety of toppings, including an option to add dehydrated glazed doughnuts. ​It's the first non-beverage item permanently added to the chain's menu since 2019. The company regularly adds limited time doughnut flavors and drinks.

It's not the first time Krispy Kreme has sold ice cream. In 2019, the chain announced a shop redesign and menu additions with ice creams that rolled out to only about a dozen locations. However, those ambitious plans were quietly halted because of the pandemic. In this iteration, the company switched to soft serve from "hard pack" ice cream because it sped up service and allowed for a new recipe.

Fast food chains are regularly changing up their menus to attract customers, especially with cold treats as summer arrives. Wendy's recently announced a new strawberry Frosty and McDonald's is selling a Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry.

Krispy Kreme said it has opened about 30 new shops in the past three years as part of its "omnichannel strategy" that includes growing the number of locations and a "hub-and-spoke" model that involves delivering doughnuts daily to grocery and convenience stores.

In 2021, the 84-year-old company went public for the second time. Shares have fallen 35% since its debut, mirroring a broader market sell off.

