This bloodhound named 'Hoss' helps find missing elderly and others

Meet Hoss. Being a two-year-old bloodhound means the occasional towel needed for slobber, but this guy is an invaluable member of the team. "He's here so we can search for missing persons," Zach said. Hoss is also helping in a statewide effort. In 2021, the TBI, the Tennessee Alzheimer's Association, and Alzheimer's Tennessee collaborated to make the Silver Alert system happen. It alerts the public of a missing person, 65 or older, who's developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired.