$19 million project on M-20 in Mount Pleasant starts next week

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Traversing the business district on Mount Pleasant's north side will be a little trickier when a summer-long construction project begins next week.
The Michigan Department of Transportation is spending $19 million to rebuild M-20 between the U.S. 127 interchange and Mission Street.
The project includes tearing out and replacing all of the pavement, adding a right turn lane from eastbound M-20 to Isabella Road, replacing bridge bearings on the U.S. 127 overpass and municipal utility maintenance.
Contractors are planning to begin work on Monday and continue working through the construction season into next fall. Work will continue on another stretch of M-20 between Packard Road and Mission Street in 2024.
Motorists can expect lane closures and traffic shifts during the project, but vehicles will be able to travel in both directions along M-20 at all times.