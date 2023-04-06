 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

.Dry conditions are forecast through the weekend, allowing the river
level to gradually recede below flood stage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall
below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Impact...At 7.0 feet, Overflow begins on both banks.
At 8.0 feet, Flooding occurs in low lying areas along the
river. At this stage, no homes are affected. The creek runs
through the Davison Athletic and Country Golf Club golf
course where it floods low lying areas. Numerous backyards
flood on both sides of the creek from near Davison golf
course, upstream to around the Atlas Road bridge.
At 10.0 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the Davison Road
bridge and will begin to dam up against it. Flooding of some
homes occurs just upstream of the Lippincott Blvd bridge.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

$2 million worth of grants will incorporate tires into road paving

  • Updated
  • 0
Tires

Photo of used tires. (Storyblocks)

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than $2 million in state grant money will be used to develop new markets for used tires.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said the funding would help build sustainable markets for recycled tire materials.

Illegally dumping scrap tires poses both a fire hazard and a human health risk as a mosquito breeding ground. Some of the funding will go to projects in Mid-Michigan.

Michigan Technological University will work with the Saginaw County Road Commission to rehabilitate 2 miles of Dixie Highway using a recycled rubber asphalt overlay. Close to $419,000 from the state will fund the project.

MTU also will collaborate with the Bay County Road Commission. It will use more than $482,000 to pave a 1 mile section of Midland Road in Bay County. The project will involve dry-process rubber technology.

EGLE said the Bay County Road Commission will use more than $208,000 to expand the use of rubber-modified chip seals on 16 lane miles.

To learn more about the projects, click here.

