$2 million worth of grants will incorporate tires into road paving

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than $2 million in state grant money will be used to develop new markets for used tires.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said the funding would help build sustainable markets for recycled tire materials.
Illegally dumping scrap tires poses both a fire hazard and a human health risk as a mosquito breeding ground. Some of the funding will go to projects in Mid-Michigan.
Michigan Technological University will work with the Saginaw County Road Commission to rehabilitate 2 miles of Dixie Highway using a recycled rubber asphalt overlay. Close to $419,000 from the state will fund the project.
MTU also will collaborate with the Bay County Road Commission. It will use more than $482,000 to pave a 1 mile section of Midland Road in Bay County. The project will involve dry-process rubber technology.
EGLE said the Bay County Road Commission will use more than $208,000 to expand the use of rubber-modified chip seals on 16 lane miles.
