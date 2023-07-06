30-day detour on M-15 north of Davison starts July 10

RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A stretch of M-15 north of Davison will close to all traffic beginning July 10 to replace a culvert and knock down a hill.

The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to close M-15 near Coldwater Road for about 30 days beginning on July 10. The closure is scheduled to last until Aug. 8, but that date depends on how weather affects the project.

Contractors will be replacing the culvert that allows Bird Drain to pass under M-15. They also will partially flatten a hill near Coldwater Road to improve sight lines for drivers.

During the closure, all traffic on M-15 will be detoured on Mt. Morris Road, Irish Road and Richfield Road.

The construction is part of an $11.3 million project to repave nearly 7 miles of M-15 between Dodge Road in Otisville and Potter Road north of Davison. The entire project is scheduled for completion in September.