$32 million rebuild of U.S. 10 in Bay County begins next week

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Construction begins next week on a $32 million project to rebuild 6 miles of westbound U.S. 10 leaving Bay City, including the installation of two roundabouts at Mackinaw Road.
The project includes rebuilding the westbound lanes from 7 Mile Road west to the Bay City limits, repairing the bridge at 3 Mile Road, replacing a culvert over Culver Creek and rebuilding the Mackinaw Road interchange.
The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to replace the Mackinaw Road overpass and install roundabouts north and south of the freeway to replace traffic signals. Officials say the roundabouts will relieve chronic congestion at the interchange.
Beginning next week, MDOT contractors will begin installing temporary median crossover lanes to move westbound traffic on U.S. 10 over to the eastbound side of the freeway. That work will require lane closures on both sides of U.S. 10.
MDOT plans to close all lanes of westbound U.S. 10 from the I-75 interchange to M-13 west of Bay City in mid-May. Traffic will be detoured south on M-13, west on M-84 and north on I-75 back to U.S. 10.
MDOT has not announced a specific starting date for that portion of the project. More lane closures and detours will be announced as the project progresses.
Work is scheduled to be completed in November 2024.