Bay City residents, businesses deal with first day of U.S. 10 detour

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The nearly $33 million investment to rebuild westbound U.S. 10 in Bay County is starting to take shape, as the first detour phase started Friday.

This project is detouring all commuters leaving Bay City on westbound U.S. 10 from the city limits to I-75. A posted detour will direct motorists down M-84 and M-13 to northbound I-75 back to U.S. 10.

Bay City resident Dale Vinson, who lives near U.S. 10, sees the commotion of trucks and cars passing by every day. The single lane closure on eastbound and westbound U.S. 10 at 3 Mile Road surprisingly give him some relief.

"Hopefully it will quiet things down, because it's a racetrack out here most days," Vinson said.

The Michigan Department of Transportation put the westbound U.S. 10 detour in place Friday, which will make trips heading west from Bay City a little longer.

"It's going to take me out of my way, maybe a few miles," said Christopher LaRocque of Coven Restaurant.

He isn't very concerned about the detour.

"People when they choose a destination, they're going to get there," LaRocque said. "They might have to drive around maybe an extra five minutes, but they'll find their way here. There's a lot of cool stuff going on in Bay City."

With some events coming up for his business and the summer holidays right around the corner, he sees the long-term benefit of the completed project.

"The easier people can get here, the more time they save, the more time they have to spend here in beautiful Bay City," LaRocque said.

This project also includes bridge maintenance at 3 Mile Road, replacing a culvert at Culver Creek and replacing the Mackinaw Road overpass in May 2024 with the addition of two roundabouts to mitigate congestion.

MDOT said the area is known for being highly trafficked without construction.

"U.S. 10 is already congested without any construction during morning and afternoon commute hours. So anytime we take away lanes like this, that's going to mean that it takes a lot longer for people to get through," said MDOT spokeswoman Jocelyn Garza.

The westbound U.S. 10 detour is expected to be in place through the end of June, but should be lifted in time for Bay City's busy Fourth of July festivities.

So one recommendation is to make sure commuters take time into consideration.

"This is not one of those situations where you should still leave for work and school at the same time you would typically and think you will beat your GPS. You will not succeed," Garza said.

Additional phases of construction on U.S. 10 between the Bay City limits and 7 Mile Road will ramp up later in the summer after Fourth of July.