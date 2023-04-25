 Skip to main content
Construction starts Monday on 7 miles of M-15 north of Davison

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A long summer of travel delays on M-15 between Davison and Otisville begins Monday.

Contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation are kicking off an $11.3 million project to repave 7 miles of M-15 between Potter and Dodge roads.

The project also includes:

  • Widening the roadway to add a center turn lane between Potter and Richfield roads.
  • Flattening a hill north of Coldwater Road.
  • Replacing a culvert carrying Bird Drain underneath the roadway.

M-15 will be closed entirely in both directions for 30 days sometime after July 4 to accommodate the grade change near Coldwater Road and Bird Drain culvert replacement. MDOT will announce specific dates for the closure later.

Lane closures and traffic shifts will be place for much of the other four months of construction. The project should be complete by the end of September.

