Dort Highway extension open between Cook and Pollock roads

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Dort Highway extension between Cook and Pollock Roads in Grand Blanc Township is now open.
The extension has been under construction for almost two years. The Genesee County Road Commission worked to bring a new roadway for businesses and residents to get to I-75 easier.
In addition to the roadway, a recreational pathway is part of the project. Developers are working on a new industrial park nearby that would benefit from the new roadway.
Grand Blanc Township Supervisor Scott Bennett said the pathway that is a part of the Dort Highway extension will be connected to others in the area in the future.
This project has been in the works for almost a decade as multiple agencies worked together to finish the project.