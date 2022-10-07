Drivers get some relief from two-year construction project along I-69

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Local, state and federal elected leaders cut a ribbon to celebrate reopening 2.5 miles of I-69 to traffic after nearly two years spent to rebuild the roadbed.
The project started in February 2021 to rebuild both sides of I-69 between Fenton Road and Dort Highway. Contractors rebuilt the westbound side last year and the eastbound side this year.
The Michigan Department of Transportation says the work is expected to expand the life of the roadway 60 years.
"It's really gratifying to see this new life, infrastructure, 21st Century infrastructure that's gonna serve our community, serve the people who live here, but also help us to attract the kind of investment that is really essential to our future," said Congressman Dan Kildee.
I-69 originally was built through Flint in the 1960s and was in need of replacement following a number of maintenance repairs completed over the last decade to hold the road together until construction could begin.
The project cost $100 million dollars, took nearly 2 years and over 1,000 employees to complete. Work will continue on the median barrier wall along I-69 and several ramps to or from I-475 until November.