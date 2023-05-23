First batch of new bricks laid on Saginaw Street in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Restoration of the historic bricks on Saginaw Street in downtown Flint has the road surface looking pretty bare.

But that is beginning to change.

Crews just got started laying down the new bricks starting at Court Street and working north. They completed a few dozen new rows of bricks on Monday.

The city of Flint says these bricks can withstand the pressure of vehicle traffic, because they're baked for three weeks at temperatures three times higher than normal building bricks.

Saginaw Street remains closed from Court Street to Third Street until August.

The entire stretch of Saginaw Street between Court Street and the Flint River bridge should be done by the fall of 2024.