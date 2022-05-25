 Skip to main content
High load hits Hill Road bridge over U.S. 23, closing freeway

U.S. 23 and Hill Road

MDOT closed northbound U.S. 23 at Hill Road after a truck hit the bridge, requiring an emergency repair.

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Northbound U.S. 23 was closed Wednesday afternoon after a tall road crashed into the Hill Road overpass in Mundy Township.

The Michigan Department of Transportation closed northbound U.S. 23 at Hill Road while crews complete an emergency repair to the bridge. 

Northbound traffic on U.S. 23 will be forced to exit at Hill Road, go up the exit ramp and get back on the entrance ramp on the other side. One eastbound lane of Hill Road also is closed over U.S. 23.

The Genesee County 911 Communications Center reported a miles-long traffic backup by 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Traffic could exit at Thompson Road and take Linden or Fenton roads around the scene.

