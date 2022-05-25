High load hits Hill Road bridge over U.S. 23, closing freeway

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Northbound U.S. 23 was closed Wednesday afternoon after a tall road crashed into the Hill Road overpass in Mundy Township.
The Michigan Department of Transportation closed northbound U.S. 23 at Hill Road while crews complete an emergency repair to the bridge.
Northbound traffic on U.S. 23 will be forced to exit at Hill Road, go up the exit ramp and get back on the entrance ramp on the other side. One eastbound lane of Hill Road also is closed over U.S. 23.
Genesee Co: Following damage sustained in a high load hit this afternoon, crews will be performing emergency repairs on the Hill Road overpass over US-23. NB US-23 will be closed and detoured through the Hill Road interchange. One lane of EB Hill Road will also be closed.— MDOT - Bay Region (@MDOT_Bay) May 25, 2022
The Genesee County 911 Communications Center reported a miles-long traffic backup by 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Traffic could exit at Thompson Road and take Linden or Fenton roads around the scene.