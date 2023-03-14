 Skip to main content
Historic bricks on Saginaw Street in downtown Flint getting facelift

  • Updated
  • 0

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint City Council approved more funding Monday to rebuild the bricks on Saginaw Street in the city's downtown.

They voted to approve more funds for the city's contract with the Michigan Department of Transportation to rebuild the bricks between Court Street and the Flint River.

The project's cost to the city of Flint has increased to nearly $3.5 million. It could take years to complete, but a starting date for the project wasn't announced Monday.

City officials say the estimated 750,000 bricks haven't been updated in nearly a century.

Eight council members voted in favor of increasing the funding amount while First Ward Councilman Eric Mays abstained from the vote.

