I-75 closing between Grand Blanc and Clarkston to demolish bridge

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Drivers on I-75 will have to find a new route through part of northern Oakland County this weekend, when the freeway will be closed entirely in both directions.

The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to close all lanes of northbound and southbound I-75 between Dixie Highway near Clarkston and Saginaw Road south of Grand Blanc.

The closure will last from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday while contractors demolish the Rattalee Lake Road bridge over both sides of the freeway to make way for a new bridge.

During this weekend's closure, all traffic on I-75 will be detoured on Dixie Highway between the Genesee-Oakland county line and the U.S. 24 interchange near Clarkston.

Northbound I-75 traffic will be forced to exit at the Dixie Highway interchange near Clarkston while southbound traffic will be forced to exit at the Saginaw Road interchange in southern Grand Blanc Township.

The work is part of a four-year $160 million project to repave 15 miles of I-75 and repair 11 bridges. Besides this weekend's bridge work, contractors are building median crossover lanes to prepare for repaving next summer.

The entire project is scheduled for completion in 2026.