I-75 closing in Oakland County this weekend for next phase of rebuild

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Traveling between Mid-Michigan and Detroit will take longer this weekend as the Michigan Department of Transportation embarks on the next phase of rebuilding I-75.
MDOT says all lanes of I-75 will be closed entirely in both directions between I-696 and Square Lake Road beginning Friday night while contractors install a traffic shift to accommodate this summer's project.
Ramp closures will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and lane closures will begin at 10 p.m. The freeway will reopen with two lanes each of northbound and southbound traffic by 5 a.m. Monday on the northbound side.
Motorists traveling between Detroit and Mid-Michigan this weekend will be detoured along I-696, Woodward Avenue and Square Lake Road.
MDOT is planning to continue a more than decade-long project of rebuilding I-75 in Metro Detroit. This year's work will focus on the southbound lanes between 13 Mile Road and I-696.
The following ramps will be closed through the 2023 road construction season until this fall:
12 Mile Road exit and entrance ramps to southbound I-75.
11 Mile Road exit and entrance ramps to southbound I-75.
Southbound I-75 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-696.