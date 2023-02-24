 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

I-75 closing in Oakland County this weekend for next phase of rebuild

  • Updated
  • 0
I-75 South

I-75 Southbound.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Traveling between Mid-Michigan and Detroit will take longer this weekend as the Michigan Department of Transportation embarks on the next phase of rebuilding I-75.

MDOT says all lanes of I-75 will be closed entirely in both directions between I-696 and Square Lake Road beginning Friday night while contractors install a traffic shift to accommodate this summer's project.

Ramp closures will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and lane closures will begin at 10 p.m. The freeway will reopen with two lanes each of northbound and southbound traffic by 5 a.m. Monday on the northbound side.

I-75 closing entirely in both directions in Oakland County this weekend

Motorists traveling between Detroit and Mid-Michigan this weekend will be detoured along I-696, Woodward Avenue and Square Lake Road.

MDOT is planning to continue a more than decade-long project of rebuilding I-75 in Metro Detroit. This year's work will focus on the southbound lanes between 13 Mile Road and I-696.

The following ramps will be closed through the 2023 road construction season until this fall:

12 Mile Road exit and entrance ramps to southbound I-75.

11 Mile Road exit and entrance ramps to southbound I-75.

Southbound I-75 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-696.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you