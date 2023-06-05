Joint repairs to resurface I-75 in Genesee County start Monday

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A $5.2 million resurfacing project will bring more life to Genesee County's I-75 freeway.
A little over 4 miles of the freeway between Dort Highway in Grand Blanc Township to the U.S. 23 split in Mundy Township will soon be a smoother commute for travelers.
"We expect to see them start working on joint repairs this evening. This is primarily a night work type of job," said Jocelyn Garza, communications representative for the Michigan Department of Transportation Bay Region.
Repairs include joint replacements, shoulder corrugations and fresh pavement markings.
Contractors start with joint repairs, which is where they remove sections of pavement, open that portion of the road, dig out all of that material and replace it, said Garza.
Lane closures and traffic shifts will be in place. The area of northbound I-75 will close all three lanes from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. on consecutive nights June 7 and 8.
"If you're someone that driven this route regularly, you know that especially in those areas where those joints are, the ride is pretty rough and nobody wants to hit one of those bumps traveling at 70 mph," Garza said. "That kind of makes your teeth chatter."
Democrat State Sen. John Cherry of Flint said the project will be inconvenient temporarily, but it is another step toward making Michigan's freeways safer.
MDOT' s MI Drive site is the fastest way to stay updated with work zones. The completion of the project is weather-dependent, but expected to be completed by August.