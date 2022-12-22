Lafayette Bridge in Bay City closing in January for $700,000 overhaul

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
36 knots from the west with gusts up to 50 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds will cause water levels
to drop rapidly across inner Saginaw Bay. Water levels are
forecast to reach 2 feet below low water datum, which is below
the critical mark of minus 10 inches for safe navigation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less than a half
mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday
weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and
cause scattered power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The arrival of an arctic cold front after
evening rainfall will result in flash freeze conditions
overnight tonight. Very cold conditions then persist into the
weekend with wind chills dropping to around 15 degrees below
zero at times Friday and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow
showers may bring additional light accumulations into Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Lafayette Bridge in Bay City closing in January for $700,000 overhaul

  • Updated
  • 0

The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to close the Lafayette Bridge in Bay City for a $700,000 project to prepare for its total rebuild beginning in 2024.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Enjoy having all four drawbridges in Bay City open for the end of December, because it won't last long.

The Liberty Bridge is reopening Thursday for the first time since last spring, when it closed for repaving and major upgrades. But the Lafayette Bridge is closing in less than two weeks on Jan. 3 for a $700,000 maintenance project.

The Michigan Department of Transportation, which operates the Lafayette Bridge, is taking care of maintenance and repairs designed to extend its life for another year. Plans call for demolishing and rebuilding the bridge beginning in 2024.

The Lafayette Bridge carries M-13 and M-84 traffic over the Saginaw River.

This winter's project involves deck and sidewalk patching, along with joint replacements. MDOT wants to complete the project over the winter to avoid disrupting the shipping season for freighters.

"Those areas could fault within the next year or two," said Steve Katenhus, manager of MDOT's Bay City Transportation Service Center. "We are electing to do this now while the river channel is closed to bridge traffic."

MDOT plans to post a detour to the Veterans Memorial Bridge, which carries traffic on Harry S. Truman Parkway, while the Lafayette Bridge is closed this winter.

Contractors for Bay City Bridge Partners completed the Liberty Bridge project.  

Drivers will need to buy a transponder to use when tolling begins in April. Bay City residents will be able to cross toll-free through 2028.

