Lafayette Bridge in Bay City closing in January for $700,000 overhaul

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Enjoy having all four drawbridges in Bay City open for the end of December, because it won't last long.
The Liberty Bridge is reopening Thursday for the first time since last spring, when it closed for repaving and major upgrades. But the Lafayette Bridge is closing in less than two weeks on Jan. 3 for a $700,000 maintenance project.
The Michigan Department of Transportation, which operates the Lafayette Bridge, is taking care of maintenance and repairs designed to extend its life for another year. Plans call for demolishing and rebuilding the bridge beginning in 2024.
The Lafayette Bridge carries M-13 and M-84 traffic over the Saginaw River.
This winter's project involves deck and sidewalk patching, along with joint replacements. MDOT wants to complete the project over the winter to avoid disrupting the shipping season for freighters.
"Those areas could fault within the next year or two," said Steve Katenhus, manager of MDOT's Bay City Transportation Service Center. "We are electing to do this now while the river channel is closed to bridge traffic."
MDOT plans to post a detour to the Veterans Memorial Bridge, which carries traffic on Harry S. Truman Parkway, while the Lafayette Bridge is closed this winter.
Contractors for Bay City Bridge Partners completed the Liberty Bridge project.
Drivers will need to buy a transponder to use when tolling begins in April. Bay City residents will be able to cross toll-free through 2028.