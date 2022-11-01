Lane and ramp closures on I-69 in Flint mark the end of two-year project

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The end is near for the two-year, $100 million rebuild of I-69 in Flint.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning lane and ramp closures on westbound I-69 from Dort Highway to Fenton Road on Wednesday and Thursday while contractors install pavement markings.

Two lanes on the westbound side of the freeway will be closed at a time while the markings are installed on both days. Three ramps also will be closed on Thursday to accommodate the work:

Northbound Dort Highway to westbound I-69.

Southbound I-475 to westbound I-69.

Westbound Eighth Street to westbound I-69.

Other ramp closures at the I-475 interchange will remain in place while MDOT contractors complete extensive maintenance and rehabilitation.

The project started in February 2021 to rebuild both sides of I-69 between Fenton Road and Dort Highway. Contractors rebuilt the westbound side last year and the eastbound side this year.

MDOT hopes to wrap up the entire project by the end of this construction season in November or December.