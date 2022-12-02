 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 4 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 33 knots from the west
with gusts up to 44 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI,
Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to Port Sanilac
MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak winds look to be occuring early
Saturday morning in the 5 to 9 AM window.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Lane closures coming to northbound I-475 at I-69 next week

  • Updated
  • 0
I-475 sign big

I-475

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two weeks after all lanes and ramps reopened at the I-69/I-475 interchange in Flint, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced more closures on Friday.

The closures are necessary while MDOT contractors complete temporary slope repairs near the interchange ahead of a major reconstruction on I-475, which is scheduled to begin in 2024.

Beginning Monday, lane closures and traffic shifts on northbound I-475 will be place south of the I-69 interchange. The exit ramp from northbound to Court Street also will close.

The entrance ramp from Ninth Street to eastbound I-69 likely will close later in the project.

All lanes should reopen on I-475 during the weekends. The project is scheduled for completion by Dec. 19, when all lanes and ramps will reopen to traffic.

