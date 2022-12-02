Lane closures coming to northbound I-475 at I-69 next week

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 4 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 33 knots from the west with gusts up to 44 knots. The largest significant waves will be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet. * WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI, Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to Port Sanilac MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI. * WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Saturday with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&