Lane closures coming to northbound I-475 at I-69 next week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two weeks after all lanes and ramps reopened at the I-69/I-475 interchange in Flint, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced more closures on Friday.
The closures are necessary while MDOT contractors complete temporary slope repairs near the interchange ahead of a major reconstruction on I-475, which is scheduled to begin in 2024.
Beginning Monday, lane closures and traffic shifts on northbound I-475 will be place south of the I-69 interchange. The exit ramp from northbound to Court Street also will close.
The entrance ramp from Ninth Street to eastbound I-69 likely will close later in the project.
All lanes should reopen on I-475 during the weekends. The project is scheduled for completion by Dec. 19, when all lanes and ramps will reopen to traffic.