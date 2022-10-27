Lane closures planned on U.S. 23 at Hill Road to repair damaged bridge

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Five months after a city of Flint truck damaged the Hill Road bridge over U.S. 23, the Michigan Department of Transportation plans to make permanent repair.

All lanes of northbound U.S. 23 will be closed in Mundy Township from Nov. 3 to 7 while contractors use a heat straightening process to repair damaged beams and apply a protective paint coating.

All northbound traffic on U.S. 23 will be required to exit at Hill Road, cross the road and re-enter the freeway on the entrance ramp from 10 a.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

The closure may continue for one or two more weekends in November depending on how much work contractors get done. One lane of northbound U.S. 23 will be closed every day from Nov. 3 to 22 to accommodate the work.

The project is necessary after the dump box from a city of Flint truck hit the bridge around 12:30 p.m. on May 25. An MDOT bridge emergency team completed a temporary repair while northbound U.S. 23 was closed until 8 a.m. May 26.

However, the repair was designed to last only through the busy summer travel season. The permanent repair beginning Nov. 3 will provide a lasting solution for the damage.