Limited traffic and orange barrels greet Labor Day travelers in Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) – The Labor Day weekend is often known as the unofficial end to the summer season with Friday being many people’s travel day to head to their holiday spots for a long weekend.
Driving through Michigan will be a bit easier compared to other weekends with 96 of 162 highway projects on hold and lane restrictions removed. While the orange barrels are out, the way drivers say they aren't moving any faster.
“It goes at a good speed, but then it slows down, then it picks up and slows back down,” Clyde Sutton said. “It's just how it goes.”
Thousands of Michigan drivers like Sutton will be headed to their cottages and lake homes up north for a final farewell to the summer tourism season. But drivers say it's not going as smoothly as one would expect for a holiday weekend.
“There have been two accidents that I've worked through from the Detroit Metro airport up to here,” Mitch Loberg said.
Jocelyn Garza, spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Transportation Bay Region, said accidents have increased during both the Memorial Day and the Fourth of July weekends even with lane restrictions removed.
As drivers head up north, Garza said patience will be key both in and out of work zones.
"We certainly don't want to see crashes ever, but a crash in a work zone is concerning because there's additional equipment that their vehicle may have crashed into,” she said. “It holds up the whole process of getting people where they want to go and it's difficult when you've already got heavier congestion for first responders to be able to access those vehicles.”