M-15 reduced to one lane north of Davison this week

RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Traffic slowdowns are planned on M-15 north of Davison this week for the beginning stages of a larger project.
The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin removing trees along M-15 around the Bird Drain north of Richfield Road. The tree work is necessary for a full culvert replacement planned for later this summer.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane around the work zone from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Traffic regulators will be in place to direct drivers through the area.
MDOT says bad weather may delay the project.
Dates for the larger culvert replacement project were not announced Tuesday.