Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Air Quality Alert has been extended into Friday June 30th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th to be an action day for elevated levels of
fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are expected to be in the
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across the state of
Michigan and will continue through Friday, June 30th. The Air Quality
Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations reaching the VERY
UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

M-25 resurfacing project in Thumb scheduled to begin July 5

  • Updated
  • 0
Road construction

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Construction is scheduled to begin July 5 along a 10.5-mile stretch of M-25 through Huron and Tuscola counties.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that they will invest $3.3 million to resurface the section of the road.

According to MDOT, road work is expected to start on M-25 near Sebewaing and Harbor Beach on July 5. Crews will work on joint repairs before resurfacing the road.

M-25 resurfacing near Caseville is expected to begin on Sept. 5. According to MDOT, the project is scheduled to wrap up in October.

The work is weather dependent and traffic will be maintained with regulators. Drivers are asked to use caution when approaching and driving through the construction zone.

