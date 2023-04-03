MDOT discussing summer road work on M-15 north of Davison

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Motorists are in for a long summer of travel delays and detours along M-15 between Davison and Otisville.
The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning an $11.3 million project to repave 7 miles of M-15 between Richfield Road and Dodge Road.
M-15 will be closed entirely in both directions for 30 days during the project. Lane restrictions will be in effect for much of the other four months of construction.
The project includes adding a center turn lane between Potter and Richfield roads. A culvert replacement at Bird Drain and grade changes on M-15 north of Coldwater Road will lead to the 30-day closure.
Work is scheduled to begin later this month and continue until August. MDOT has not announced specific dates for the 30-day closure, but it will occur sometime between June 1 and Aug. 25.
MDOT will discuss plans for the project, including traffic management issues, during a public open house from 4 to 6 p.m. April 12 at the Davison Transportation Service Center at 9495 E. Potter Road.