MDOT embarking on 4-year, $160 million project along I-75 Monday

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A project starting Monday will cause travel delays along I-75 in northern Oakland County for most of the next four years.
The Michigan Department of Transportation is spending $160 million to repave 15 miles of I-75 between M-15 or Ortonville Road and the Oakland-Genesee county line. Eleven bridges along the stretch will be repaired, as well.
Construction starts Monday on the Belford, Davisburg and Holcomb roads overpasses. All three bridges will be closed through July and lane closures may be in place underneath on I-75.
MDOT contractors will begin installing temporary crossover lanes in the median and making pavement repairs beginning May 30 through late fall. At least two lanes of traffic will be open in both directions on I-75 most of the time.
Contractors will be milling and resurfacing 15 miles of the northbound lanes of I-75 in 2024. Both directions of travel will be shifted to the southbound side with two lanes open in both directions.
The project will switch sides in 2025 with milling and resurfacing on the southbound side. Both directions of travel will be shifted to the newly repaved northbound lanes.
Culverts, guardrails and signs will be replaced on both sides of the freeway as repaving work progresses in 2024 and 2025. Contractors also will complete maintenance on the other eight bridges.
The final year of construction in 2026 includes removing the crossover lanes and miscellaneous work to complete the project.