MDOT narrowing focus on reducing I-475 footprint in Flint

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - I-475 through Flint may shrink with a massive $300 million rebuilding project starting in 2024.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is zeroing in on the reduced footprint freeway alternative for I-475. Officials say it best meets the project's need and preliminary feedback shows it also has the public's support.

This alternative would reduce the right of way footprint of the freeway by as much as 100 feet. It would include new vertical retaining walls on either side of the freeway instead of the current grassy slopes.

MDOT will share its final alternative at a September meeting, then start designing the chosen fixes. Construction wouldn't start until 2024 on the freeway between Bristol Road in Burton to Carpenter Road in north Flint.

The public can share thoughts on the freeway's redesign during a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Flint Public Library. A formal presentation starts at 6:15 p.m.