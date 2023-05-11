MDOT opening I-75 a day early in Grand Blanc Township

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Drivers on northbound I-75 through through Grand Blanc Township will no longer have to detour starting Friday.

Northbound I-75 right after the southern junction of I-475 has been closed since last May 5 as Michigan Department of Transportation contractors worked on a permanent replacement for a culvert that washed out in 2020.

An MDOT spokeswoman said crews are expecting to reopen I-75 tomorrow morning. That is a day earlier than the previously scheduled completion date of May 13.

Motorists should check the MDOT traffic map for the latest updates before traveling through the area.

The culvert under I-75 washed out in January 2020 following several days of rain and snow melt. That left the freeway pavement suspended in the air with no soil underneath to support it.

An MDOT contractor completed an emergency repair to the culvert and I-75 pavement right after the problem was discovered. This week's project involved removing the patch, lowering the culvert and rebuild the pavement to match the grade on either side.

The permanent culvert repair was necessary before MDOT contractors repave a larger stretch of northbound I-75 later this year. MDOT has not announced dates for that project.