MDOT removing lane restrictions on 104 projects for busy Memorial Day travel

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - With about one-tenth of Michigan's population expected to hit road for Memorial Day weekend, road construction crews are working to ease their path.
AAA Michigan expects a nearly 8% increase in travel this holiday weekend compared to last year with more than 1.1 million Michiganders traveling 50 miles or more.
The Michigan Department of Transportation is removing lane restrictions on 104 out of 165 active projects on state highways and freeways from 3 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Construction equipment will remain in place at most work zones.
"As life continues to get back to normal as normal can be coming out of the pandemic, it's clear folks are going to be doing a lot of traveling this holiday weekend and into the summer," said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba.
The following projects in Mid-Michigan will have lane closures or restrictions in place during Memorial Day weekend:
- Two lanes of travel will be open in each direction on I-69 between Hammerberg and Center roads in Flint with a traffic shift in place. The interchange at I-475 also remains closed.
- One lane of travel in each direction will be open on I-69 between M-24 and Newark Road in Lapeer County with a traffic shift in place.
- The U.S. 23 connector in Arenac County will have one lane open in each direction. Several ramps and the bridges carrying Worth, Melita and Lincoln roads will remain closed.
- A traffic shift will remain in place on I-75 at Coldwater Road in Genesee County.
- The Lapeer Road bridges over I-69 in Flint and Davison will remain closed.
- M-65 in Arenac County will have one lane open with a temporary traffic signal from Main Street to East Turner Road.
- M-90 is closed over the Black River in Sanilac County.