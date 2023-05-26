MDOT repaving 4.2 miles of I-75 in Genesee County after Memorial Day

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The end of Memorial Day will bring new travel delays for motorists on I-75 in Genesee County.

The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to begin repaving 4.2 miles of the freeway between Dort Highway in Grand Blanc Township to the U.S. 23 split in Mundy Township on June 1.

The $5.2 million project also includes joint replacements, shoulder corrugations and fresh pavement markings.

Lane closures and traffic shifts will be in place throughout the project. Northbound I-75 will close entirely from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. on consecutive nights June 7 and 8 for joint repairs.

One week later, northbound I-75 will close to all traffic for three days to accommodate milling and resurfacing. Dates for that closure will be determined by progress on the joint repairs.

All northbound I-75 traffic will be directed off the I-475 exit in Grand Blanc Township and detoured north to I-69 and west on I-75 while the full closures are in effect.

The ramp from southbound I-475 to I-75 will close during some of the nights for joint repairs and repaving. A detour will be posted on Hill Road, northbound I-475, westbound I-69 and southbound I-75.

All work is scheduled for completion in August depending on weather conditions.

MDOT prepared for the project earlier this month with a nearly week-long closure of northbound I-75 just north of the I-475 split while contractors replaced a washed out culvert.

That stretch is included in the upcoming repaving project this summer.

The Genesee County repaving project on I-75 follows a major four-year repaving project beginning slightly south between the Genesee-Oakland county line and Ortonville Road or M-15.

The $160 million project includes repaving 15 miles of the freeway in both directions. Contractors began installing median crossovers and bridge maintenance this week.

Heavy construction on I-75 is scheduled for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The project is slated to wrap up in 2026 with removal of the median crossovers and other restoration work.