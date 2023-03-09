 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS
EVENING TO 2 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 2 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snowfall will begin early
tonight and will diminish in intensity through Friday afternoon.
The heaviest snowfall rates of a half inch to an inch per hour
are expected to occur within the morning commute, between 4 AM -
9 AM, which would lead to reduced visibility and snow covered
roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

MDOT starting second year of rebuilding I-69 near Lapeer on March 20

  • Updated
  • 0
Road construction barrels

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Lane closures are returning to I-69 east of Lapeer on March 20, when the second year of a $54.5 million freeway reconstruction project begins.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is starting the second year of a two-year project to rebuild more than seven miles of I-69 in Lapeer County between M-24 and Lake George Road east of Lapeer.

The project includes rebuilding the pavement from the soil up and replacing the rest area on the eastbound side near Five Lakes Road, which will take place this year.

MDOT contractors rebuilt the westbound lanes of I-69 last summer. When lane closures resume, all eastbound traffic will shift to the newly rebuilt westbound lanes for all of this summer with one lane open in each direction.

Several ramps will be closed through the summer to accommodate the project:

  • Southbound M-24 to eastbound I-69.
  • Northbound M-24 to eastbound I-69.
  • Eastbound I-69 to Wilder Road.
  • Wilder Road to eastbound I-69.
  • Eastbound I-69 to Lake Pleasant Road.

The project is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2023 depending on weather and supplies. MDOT hopes to reopen the newly rebuilt eastbound lanes by October and the Five Lakes rest area by November.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you