MDOT starting second year of rebuilding I-69 near Lapeer on March 20

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Lane closures are returning to I-69 east of Lapeer on March 20, when the second year of a $54.5 million freeway reconstruction project begins.
The Michigan Department of Transportation is starting the second year of a two-year project to rebuild more than seven miles of I-69 in Lapeer County between M-24 and Lake George Road east of Lapeer.
The project includes rebuilding the pavement from the soil up and replacing the rest area on the eastbound side near Five Lakes Road, which will take place this year.
MDOT contractors rebuilt the westbound lanes of I-69 last summer. When lane closures resume, all eastbound traffic will shift to the newly rebuilt westbound lanes for all of this summer with one lane open in each direction.
Several ramps will be closed through the summer to accommodate the project:
- Southbound M-24 to eastbound I-69.
- Northbound M-24 to eastbound I-69.
- Eastbound I-69 to Wilder Road.
- Wilder Road to eastbound I-69.
- Eastbound I-69 to Lake Pleasant Road.
The project is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2023 depending on weather and supplies. MDOT hopes to reopen the newly rebuilt eastbound lanes by October and the Five Lakes rest area by November.